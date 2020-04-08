The king has kept his word. The rapper, who promised to help the original producer of “Boro wool Beattie Lo” on “humanitarian grounds”, did his bit and deposited millions of dollars in the bank account of the legendary folk artist.

On Friday, the rapper contacted folk singer Ratan Kahar based in Veeravam via video call. The rapper’s team took note of his bank details on the phone that same day, and on Monday, Rat Lakhs were deposited into Ratan Kahar’s account.

Genda Phool Stolen Literature: Badshah Original Producer Ratan Kahar’s 5 Million In Account!

After receiving the money, Kahr has personally invited the king to thank him and invited him to visit him at his residence in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

In a recent interview to IAN, Ratan Kahar said: “I want the king to come to my place and talk to me. I want to thank him first for using my song. If he has time I would also be eager to talk to him about music. The poverty singer, who is now living in a state of poverty, also asked the rapper for monetary help.

After accusing him of stealing Ratan Kahar’s song “Boro Lokar Bitti Lo” in his latest video without giving him ‘s rapper, the rapper released a statement on social media where he said “he wants to do it for me anyway.” Part on a humanitarian basis. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.