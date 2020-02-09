Badminton hall in honor of Misbun Sidek in Manjung | Sports

File image from Datuk Misbun Sidek. Perak, the developer of Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana in Manjung, has taken the initiative to build the Datuk Misbun Sidek badminton hall to generate future talent in sports. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – The developer of Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana in Manjung, Perak, has taken the initiative to build the Datuk Misbun Sidek badminton hall to generate future talent in sport.

The six-seater facility, which is currently under construction, should be completed by the end of 2021.

Misbun, who was named director of national youth development last week, said the collaboration could help him share knowledge with the younger generation.

“I appreciate the developers’ initiative to use my name for the badminton hall in the new city. I will contribute to the young people in the community through my efforts and knowledge of badminton through training and badminton clinics.

“The new urban residential area is huge. It wouldn’t be impossible for me to find new talent for the junior program, ”he said to Bernama over lunch with Tarar Nusantara Sdn Bhd, the developer of Bandar Baru Setia Perdana.

The first phase of the project, which started in 2016, is the largest affordable housing project in Perak and offers five-star amenities such as club houses, government offices and a tropical sea park.

The project comprises three phases on 2,428 hectares of land, with the first phase comprising 1,147 residential units on 1,023 hectares of land. The next phase should be completed within three to five years.

Over the next five years, a total of 10,500 affordable housing units will be built in Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana to enable more people to own houses. – Bernama