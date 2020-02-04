Badminton World Federation: No restriction for Chinese shuttlers at international tournaments Sports

China’s Lin Dan returns to the quarterfinals against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama at the 2019 Malaysia Open Badminton Tournament in Kuala Lumpur. The World Badminton Association announced today that Chinese shuttlers will have the opportunity to attend events. The hosts would treat all athletes from member associations (MAs) equally. – AFP picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Chinese shuttlers and officials are prohibited from participating in international badminton and para-badminton tournaments despite the outbreak of the new corona virus (2019-nCov).

Today’s statement states that Chinese shuttles are allowed to participate in events and that the organizers provide unrestricted help and treat all athletes from member associations (MAs) equally.

The BWF is aware that a number of countries have introduced entry restrictions for people from China and foreigners who have visited China in the past 14 days, the statement said.

“We asked all MAs and organizers to contact their national health authorities to alert them to the arrival of international players in their country and to get advice on prevention and what to do in the event of an incident.

“We also recognize that the national health agency of each member association will have its own rules and procedures that vary from region to region,” he added.

Due to the rapidly changing situation, the BWF works closely with key players such as the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA), all member associations and tournament organizers, as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to adapt to global and regional measures.

This includes submitting a series of sensible measures approved by the IOC that all tournament organizers could take to make participants feel safe at their events.

In the meantime, the BWF announced that all usual tournament conventions and labels would continue to apply to badminton events such as tossing the coins, shaking hands and medal ceremonies.

“The BWF takes into account all relevant health, safety and logistics risks and will continue to keep the entire badminton community up to date on all further developments related to the corona virus,” the statement said. – Bernama