bae-jin-young’s-company-reveals-judge’s-verdict-against-netizens-who-made-destructive-remarks

On March three, CIX member Bae Jin Young’s agency C9 Amusement unveiled a assertion regarding the authorized proceedings against destructive commenters.

The total statement reads as follows:

Howdy, this is C9 Leisure.

Our company submitted fees in opposition to malicious commenters for defamation, sexual harrassment, cursing, and so forth. On January eight the Seoul Eastern District Courtroom dominated that those dependable for these types of destructive opinions would be fined.

Going forward, we will keep on with our checking of responses to make certain that, in the event of a similiar incident, we can respond strongly and quickly.

Thank you.