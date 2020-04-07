Baek Sung Hyun Announces 4-Year-Old Marriage

Baek Sung Hyun’s body has announced that the actor will be marrying his unknown girlfriend for four years.

See the full statement below:

Hello. This is sidusHQ.

Baek Sung Hyun will tie the knot on April 25th.

The groom is a non-celebrity who is three years younger than the actor. He met four years ago through a mutual acquaintance and had a serious courtship.

Baek Sung Hyun, who was ousted from the military last October, maintained his relationship throughout his tenure with love, undermining his faith and other faiths and finally reaching the fruit of love.

Because bride does not become public figures, the wedding will be held privately with the family of each party and a close acquaintance. We ask for understanding.

Although the time is difficult, we believe that the only appropriate to announce the news to the people who love and support Baek Sung-hyun, and then he predicted for news about the wedding.

Please send congratulations to the couple who are about to start a new beginning.

Baek Sung-hyun will do their best to return as an actor who receives love from everyone. Thank you very much.

Happy bride!

Watch Baek Sung Hyun on “Voice”:

Watch Now

Resources (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

How does this article feel?