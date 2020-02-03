BAFTA Awards 2020: “1917”, “Joker” dominate; Prince William and Kate Middleton guests of honor

LONDON – The heartbreaking epic of the First World War “1917” was the big winner of the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, winning seven prizes, including best film and best director.

Sam Mendes’ drama about one of the most devastating conflicts in British history has beaten American state-of-the-art contenders, including “Joker”, “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “at a glitzy event in London which was overshadowed by criticism of the candidates’ lack of diversity – even on the part of some candidates themselves.

Director Mendes based “1917” on his grandfather’s war experiences.

Shot in long, winding sequences that immerse viewers in action, he follows two British soldiers on a perilous mission through No Man’s Land to try to avoid a suicidal offensive.

“1917” was also named Best British Film and won the Cinematography Prize – Roger Deakins’ fifth victory in this category. He also won trophies for production design, sound and visual effects.

Joaquin Phoenix has been named best actor for the superhero story “Joker”, which traces the origins of Batman’s sworn enemy. Renee Zellweger won the best actress award for the biopic Judy Garland “Judy”.

“Joker” won three awards – best actor, cast and score – from 11 nominations. The drama of Martin Scorsese’s band “The Irishman” had 10 nominations but returned empty-handed.

Victory at the British Awards, known as BAFTA, is often a good indicator of the success of the Hollywood Academy Awards, which take place this year on February 9.

Like the Oscars, British awards have struggled to become less masculine and white.

No women were named best directors for the seventh consecutive year, and the 20 nominees in the main categories and support performers were white.

Phoenix criticized the lack of diversity in his acceptance speech, saying that he was sending “a very clear message to people of color:” You are not welcome here. “”

The award organizers said it was “disappointing” that there were no colored interpreters among the acting nominees, who were chosen by 6,500 academy members working in the UK and in the international film industry.

The Rising Star Award – the only trophy awarded by the public – went to black British actor Micheal Ward.

British star Cynthia Erivo, Oscar-nominated for her performance as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”, but snubbed by Britain’s Academy, declined an invitation to perform at Sunday’s awards ceremony in protest.

The British Academy has promised to review its voting procedures.

BAFTA President Pippa Harris said the problem was “an industry-wide problem”.

“Everyone has to watch what they do,” she said. “Rewards are at the end of a whole process, so we have to look at the types of films being made, the opportunities people get, the way films are promoted. All of these things play a role.”

Presenting the Best Director award, Australian actress Rebel Wilson joked that she could never achieve what the nominees did: “I just don’t have the balls.”

Best Actress candidate Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story” said the directors’ lack of recognition was disappointing.

“So many women have made great films this year,” she said. “And I think that will just show you that there is a widespread systemic problem.”

Hours before the event and several kilometers away, three people were injured and a knife was killed by the police in what the police called a terrorist attack. As a result, the BBC has canceled its intention to broadcast red carpet interviews on its news channel.

Brad Pitt was named best supporting actor for “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood”, the bloody fairy tale of Quentin Tarantino from Los Angeles in the 1960s.

He did not come, but sent a jokey acceptance speech, read by his co-star Margot Robbie.

“Hey, Britain – I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club,” he said – one of the many references at the UK exit ceremony. European Union, which became official on Friday.

Pitt also referred to a recent uproar in the British royal family, saying that he was going to name the Harry Trophy, “because he is really happy to bring him back to the United States with him.”

Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for playing as a prisoner-less divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”. She noted that her mother, Dianne Ladd, had won exactly the same award in 1975, when she was 6 years old, for “Alice Doesn ‘. T Live Here Anymore.”

Bong Joon-ho’s Korean language drama “Parasite” was named Best Foreign Language Film and also won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

The organizers decided to make the award ceremony carbon neutral for the first time.

The red carpet was made from recycled fibers. Instead of the gift bags of recent years, customers will receive a “gift wallet” made of recycled plastic and containing vouchers.

Dinner after the awards showcased foods of sustainable origin, including a vegan option.

Stars walking the red carpet were encouraged to make “sustainable” fashion choices by wearing an outfit they already owned or by renting one for the occasion.

Prince William – president of the British Academy – and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, were the guests of honor at the ceremony on Sunday.

William presented a BAFTA scholarship, the highest honor of the academy, to Lucasfilm’s patron Kathleen Kennedy.

“Lord of the Rings” and “Planet of the Apes” star Andy Serkis – the master of motion capture games – received an award for his outstanding British contribution to film.

Falling two days after Britain left the European Union, the evening could not avoid the subject of Brexit.

“We know it’s been a tough week for you guys and it’s great to take some of your gold home – where it belongs,” joked New Zealand director Taika Waititi as he won the Best script price for “Jojo. Rabbit.”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

. 2020 [t] awards season 2020 [t] British Academy Film Awards