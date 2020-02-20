[Bag intruders drag women of all ages by way of Anaheim Walmart parking ton – Up News Info Los Angeles]

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Authorities are seeking for two suspects who dragged a female 150 feet by her motor vehicle via a Walmart parking lot in Anaheim previous 7 days even though trying to steal her purse.

Surveillance shots of the two suspicious women of all ages at Walmart on February 13, 2020. (Anaheim Law enforcement Department)

The female endured abrasions all through her overall body, together with her fingers, arms, legs and abdomen, Anaheim law enforcement stated. Portion of the incident was captured on security movie.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly following eight a.m. February 13 just after the target had finished purchasing at a Walmart situated at 440 Euclid St.

The woman was shopping in her motor vehicle when a white four-doorway sedan, potentially a Nissan Sentra, stopped and a suspect in the passenger's seat arrived at out the window and attempted to grab the victim's bag from his shoulder, he claimed. police.

Surveillance online video of the victim dragged by way of the parking good deal. (Anaheim PD)

When the target refused to hand about the bag, the suspects rushed, and the lady was dragged via the parking lot, nonetheless grabbing her bag.

The suspect in the passenger seat lastly dropped the bag and the sufferer fell to the ground, police said.

Police have posted surveillance shots of the two suspicious women who clearly show them inside of Walmart ahead of the tried robbery.

Anyone with data about their identities need to contact Orange County Criminal offense Stoppers at 855-Suggestion-OCCS.