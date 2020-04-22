Bag today with Jim Cramer: Netflix After Earnings

Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all active at the time of publication. Oil prices are recovering and the strong gains of tech companies are now rebounding in the right direction. Katherine Ross of TheStreet discussed the latest news on the StreetLightning stock market with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the latest news in today’s stock market, including how Netflix would trade after yesterday’s strong gains, what investors need to know about oil stocks and what Cramer’s plans are for his Facebook shares prior to their earnings report.

Netflix After Earnings: how to trade

Cramer is excited about what’s coming on Netflix (NFLX) – Get reports along with what is already present in the giant of the streaming service. Cramer is thrilled with the new movie “Extraction” with Chris Hemsworth released this Friday, Michael Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance” arrives in July this year and is currently enjoying the “Unorthodox” series.

Cramer may be thrilled with all the new content from the streaming service, but what about stock following their earnings report? Find out how Cramer is approaching Netflix’s stock after its earnings report.

How to negotiate oil stocks

Developments in oil markets this week have been difficult for people unfamiliar with trading in oil stocks to follow. How does an investor approach this week’s news for the oil sector, including reports that President Trump has ordered the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ship harassing American ships?

Find out how Cramer advises investors to follow this week’s news on the oil market.

Facebook before earnings

There is something to appreciate about the latest Facebook news (FB) – Get report. The social media giant is investing nearly $ 6 billion in Jio Platforms, the digital arm of the Indian company Reliance Industries.

Find out what Cramer is doing with its Facebook shares before they make money.

StreetLightning video with Jim Cramer:

