[baghdad-not-confirming-iraq’s-initially-coronavirus-demise]

Wednesday, 04 Mar 2020 09: 51 PM MYT
SULAIMANIYA (Iraq), March four — Iraq’s Well being Ministry said in a statement right now that it was not obvious regardless of whether a demise noted as Iraq’s very first coronavirus death had in simple fact been from the new virus.
A neighborhood well being division mentioned earlier today that an elderly man in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya had succumbed to the disorder.
Iraq has so much has recorded all around 30 conditions of the new coronavirus: one Iranian university student who has due to the fact been sent dwelling, additionally Iraqis who had all visited Iran not too long ago. — Reuters
