bahamians-‘trying-to-arrive-to-grips’-with-rape-allegations-in-opposition-to-peter-nygard

Bahamians are grappling with new and disturbing allegations, which have occur in waves above the previous few months, involving Canadian manner designer Peter Nygard and his previous neighbour, Louis Bacon, who the two once lived in an exclusive gated neighborhood on the western suggestion of this Caribbean island.

Peter Nygard, 2nd from left, is noticed in Winnipeg in August 2015. On Sunday, the New York Moments disclosed far more than two dozen women have produced allegations of rape or sexual misconduct against Nygard over the earlier 40 several years. (Sears Canada by using The Canadian Press)

The two rich males have been feuding in the courts for more than a ten years. It began as a straightforward residence dispute, and escalated into an all-out authorized war.

The most recent wave arrived Sunday in the kind of an investigative report from the New York Periods, which discovered additional than two dozen gals have manufactured allegations of rape or sexual misconduct against Nygard over the past 40 several years.

Numerous of them were being younger Bahamian girls.

Nygard has under no circumstances been convicted of a crime involving sexual misconduct.

The Times also described that two neighborhood ladies, who originally mentioned they have been raped, have now adjusted their tale, saying they were paid to lie.

A Google Earth watch of Nygard’s house in the Bahamas. (Google Earth)

CBC News has not independently confirmed these allegations.

The Moments posting follows a civil class-action lawsuit launched very last week by a New York regulation company, involving 10 gals who declare they had been raped by Nygard.

People allegations haven’t been verified in court.

The backdrop to the newest allegations in opposition to Nygard, 78, is a yrs-aged dispute among him and Bacon, his former neighbour right here. The two adult men once owned aspect-by-side estates.

It escalated when Nygard desired to rebuild his house following a fireplace. Bacon, a retired New York-primarily based billionaire hedge fund supervisor, experimented with to block him alleging environmental considerations.

Rev. C.B. Moss, a regional church leader, environmentalist and effectively-recognized critic of Nygard, said Bahamians have witnessed the dispute among the two adult males play out for a long time.

“The backdrop is two non-Bahamians residing in an unique place evidently … at odds with every other,” Moss told CBC News in an job interview outside the house his church on Sunday.

“If these incidents did take place in excess of a time period of time it was a very well stored key … People are still making an attempt to come to grips with it.”

Nygard continues to deny all of the allegations, declaring they are component of a smear marketing campaign by Bacon.

Rev. C.B.Moss, a nearby church leader, environmentalist and very well-recognised critic of Nygard, said Bahamians have witnessed the dispute involving Nygard and Louis Bacon engage in out for many years. (John Badcock/CBC)

“Peter Nygard has fought off allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him above the earlier 10 years by opportunistic females intending to feed off a billionaire benefactor, Louis Bacon, and capitalize on the #MeToo movement to intimidate and extort Mr. Nygard into also paying out them,” explained a statement issued by his spokesperson Sunday.

“The New York Periods, immediately after investigating Mr. Nygard for a lot more than a person year, has seemingly arrived at the very same conclusion — that women were being tampered with, coerced and paid out to assert wrong allegations towards Mr. Nygard.”

The assertion said Nygard has now manufactured a ask for to have the civil class-motion lawsuit dismissed for these reasons.

Bacon issued his have statement Sunday.

“I admire the courageous women of all ages who experienced the courage to share their stories with The New York Times,” he claimed.

“I was not looking for this struggle, but at the time I read repeated, credible experiences from disgusted whistleblowers that Mr. Nygard was abusing youthful, susceptible ladies, I could not ignore this disturbing data.”

Bacon’s statement claimed the allegations ought to now be investigated by regulation enforcement.

‘Our failings as a nation’

The allegations have sparked front site headlines and editorials in the Bahamas in recent months.

1 editorial in The Bahamas Tribune concluded the New York class-action fit submitted againt Nygard “shows our failings as a nation.”

It urged the governing administration to look into the promises produced in the lawsuit.

“Peter Nygard’s story — if proved to be true — is a single that will shock and appall with the mother nature of the alleged offences,” the newspaper wrote.

“But it will be even even worse if we allow for these statements to perform out in New York while sitting listed here doing very little, pretending it’s very little to do with us. It is really time to act.”

The police in the Bahamas have said they are investigating allegations against Nygard, which were 1st reported to them in July, 2019.

Bribery allegations

Far more recently, there has also been a guarantee from the country’s govt to examine claims that police officers and politicians ended up bribed by Nygard.

The New York course-action lawsuit alleges Nygard paid officials to preserve his crimes a solution.

Marvin Dames is the Countrywide Security Minister in the Bahamas.

“These are some major allegations staying manufactured and I am certain the police would want to follow up on them to establish precisely no matter if there is any validity to them,” Dames advised the Bahamas Tribune.

“Whenever you have allegations of that character being documented to regulation enforcement in just or outside the house of the region, we have that obligation specifically when the allegations are getting manufactured from public officers and law enforcement officers.”