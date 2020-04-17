Baharatia Sang Gach mercenary for the stimulus package, cautious about working from home

Regarding the garment, textile and handloom sectors, which account for 20 percent of GDP and create about 4.5 crores of employment, BMS said they need additional funding and raw materials on both fronts.

BJP-level Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has developed incentive packages for all sectors to support COVID-19 epidemics in support of the slim lock economy.

In a letter to the prime minister, BMS said the joint support should be in the form of wage subsidies, tax breaks, immediate payment of GST fees, long-term legal deadlines for loans, calm in regulatory norms for a certain period and tax rationality. presented

“There must be joint support that includes all sectors of the economy. This strategy includes financial incentives for key sectors to reduce some of the negative effects,” the letter said.

BMS also warned the government about the unpleasant effects of working from home on the implementation of labor and intermediary laws.

Many firms have resorted to housework during their sentences.

“This phenomenon can change the definition of the workplace in the long run. While it provides comfort and flexibility for employees, it can be another challenge for the employment and economic scenario, as well as law enforcement,” the union said. It’s a job. “

This explained that an office is not just for employees and employers. It’s also about people who make it easier for employees to get to work, and there’s a lot of work to be done on maintaining and operating offices.

Therefore, after the promotion of this operation on a large scale, all these intermediaries will be affected.

“Now, if working from home becomes a practical method, foreign companies will simply disappear. Now, even if an American company wants to hire someone for its work, it can not hire them directly as an intermediary.” “So outsourcing companies need to get rid of this once and for all. It’s normal.”

“This may affect the social welfare and social security of employees. In India, the implementation of labor law is established and there are certain thresholds for specific labor laws. If there are no employees in the workplace, how can this be done?” Did this facilitate the work of these labor laws, such as ESI and EPF, which are intended for the welfare and social security of employees? ”

In the case of SMEs, the sector accounted for 32% of GDP, with the potential to create about 11.4 billion jobs alongside agriculture.

The new warranty on the market offers SMEs for three years, in which the government can revive its operations by continuing its purchases only from SMEs.

The government added that the government should increase guidance and support for procurement.

