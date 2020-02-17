[bailee-madison-&-blake-richardson-few-up-for-tommynow-london-manner-clearly-show]

Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson seem so cute at the TommyNow vogue present as component of London Style 7 days on Sunday (February 16) in London, England.

The pair had been also joined at the show by their pal Meghan Trainor.

Also in attendance ended up Charli XCX, YouTuber Jim Chapman, Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire, Hana Cross, and Anne-Marie. Luke Sabbat was found strutting his things down the runway!

In situation you skipped it, Bailee a short while ago opened up about a Wizards of Waverly Area reunion, and shared her ideas on a reboot.

Blake‘s band New Hope Club also just launched their debut album. Be absolutely sure to check out it out!