bailee-madison-reveals-what-designed-her-anxious-though-filming-‘a-7-days-away’

Bailee Madison is about sing and dance in entrance of the camera for the very first time!

The 20-year-aged actress lately opened up about the “nerve-wracking” practical experience though filming her forthcoming musical A Week Absent.

“Anything is nerve-wracking when you want to do the finest occupation that you can do. Of course I have in no way been in front of the camera dancing or singing in advance of. There have been nerves but there was way far more exhilaration simply because it had been on my bucket checklist for yrs, to present this side of me and I was just thrilled and honored,” Bailee told J-14.

She included, “I was like, ‘Alright, let us give it all. Give it what ever I’ve got and see what transpires.’ I was so fulfilled, it was so great.”

A 7 days Absent centers follows a troubled teen whose modern operate-in with the law puts him at an critical crossroads go to juvenile corridor or go to a Christian summer camp. At to start with a fish-out-of-h2o, he sooner or later opens his heart and discovers a like and sense of belonging in the previous place he anticipated to come across it.

Bailee, who is also an associate producer, stars alongside Kevin Quinn, Sherri Shepherd and David Koechner. Check out a sneak peek of the film here!