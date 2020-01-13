Bait – film review Bait

Loading...

Ace (2019)

Director: Mark Jenkin

Cast: Edward Rowe, Mary Woodvine, Simon Shepherd

Duration: 89 minutes

Format: double format

Release Date: January 20, 2020

8/10

Jamie Havlin takes a look at a Cornish drama described by Mark Kermode as “a truly modern masterpiece.”

In a year in which many British directors including Danny Boyle played safely, it is encouraging that 2019 also witnessed some more inventive and personal projects that were made on these banks. Ace is a good example of this different kind of cinema.

An independent film by writer-director Mark Jenkin, Ace underwent a remarkably long gestation period. He first began to think of a version of his idea in 1999, when tourists flocked into his native Cornwall, hoping to get a good view of the solar eclipse.

The story has undergone many changes, but remained focused on the theme of the locals who felt alienated where they were born and raised.

Edward Rowe Martin Ward, who, together with his older brother Steven, is forced to sell the family home on their parents’ harbor to wealthy foreigners Tim and Sandra Leigh, who live there only during the height of the summer. Steven makes a living by taking tourists on coastal cruises, an idea that Martin mocks. Just like Steven’s son Neil, who refuses to help on the boat, even if he cannot pay the price of a pint.

Martin is a man with few words but a strong view. He looks permanently suspicious and insecure. He is a trawlerless fisherman, but catches the strange sea bass in nets from the shoreline. He also ‘shoots’ an old milk pot in a nearby channel, hoping to catch lobsters.

He sells it to the landlady at the local pub, a woman he believes is a sale because she now closes in the winter when decreasing the number of residents is her only chance of habit.

Resentment is everywhere in the village and the Cornish and incomers often mix uncomfortably. Tensions rise. Martin’s old truck is clamped and he blames the Leighs. His spirited young friend Wenna gets into trouble with the police after he became involved in the following argument. When Leigh’s daughter, Katie, has discovered that she has slept with Neil, events get out of hand with tragic consequences.

Edward Rowe makes an impressive film debut here. Watching him wander through the village, glowing every time he sees a tourist, it’s hard to believe he’s better known as a stand-up comedian.

Ace does have his funny moments, such as when Martin is dumbfounded as a holiday hipster, unaware of the importance of tides, racing when he is awakened by the sound of a boat preparing to take off first in the morning . He even speculates that this may be illegal.

Filmed primarily in Charlestown, a picturesque harbor near St Austell, Jenkin did not make it easy for himself. He used a vintage 16mm timepiece Bolex camera with film roles that each record only two and a half minutes of images. Because the camera was so noisy, he shot the entire film silently and then synchronized the dialogue and added it to the soundscape in his Newlyn studio. The results are super grainy and show the kind of scratches, flares and flickers that you would expect from a 70s exploitation film that circulated in the grinding houses of 42nd Street in New York.

Sometimes you could confuse it with a silent documentary from the beginning of cinema. At other times, with its rapid use of montages to promote the story, it seems like an avant-garde piece from the early days of the Soviet Union. Nic Roeg is a clear influence on his editing. Just like Performance (1970) and Don’t Look Now (1973), Bait uses a number of ominous flash-forward, although this is usually told linearly.

Jenkin photographed in a month and used a mix of professional and non-professional actors, many of whom are related or close to him. For starters, Mary Woodvine, who plays Sandra Leigh, is his partner and Isaac Woodvine, who plays Neil, is her son.

Only occasionally did a few foreigners go to caricatures and at one point two separate conversations in the pub were clumsy, but Bait certainly does enough to show that Mark Jenkin is a talent to watch.

Bait premiered at the Berlin Biennale Filmfestival 2019 and won and was nominated for a number of prizes. As I write this, there is room for two BAFTAs, one for Outstanding British Film, the other for Outstanding Debut for a British director or producer.

Critical praise was high for the film. Kevin Maher in The Times rated it as one of the most extraordinary film experiences of the year, while Louder Than War in his 2019 review Lee Ashworth wrote that “the most extraordinary film experience of 2019 is undoubtedly Bait.”

I doubt Visit Cornwall was just as enthusiastic about it.

Special functions include a full-length audio commentary with director Mark Jenkin and film critic Mark Kermode; Questions and answers about bait – Jenkin in conversation with Kermode; a selection of short films from Mark Jenkin and more. An impressive package.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVlPl0SXFiE (/ embed)

To launch the DVD / Blu-ray release, BFI Southbank Bait presents a live score created and performed by Gwenno Saunderswith Georgia Ellery (who plays Katie in the film) on Friday, January 17. Invada Records will appear on the same day JenkinScore on vinyl. You can read a review of Louder Than War’s Simon Tucker here.

Click here for more information about the release.

All words by Jamie Havlin. More writing from Jamie can be found in the archive of his Louder Than War author.

