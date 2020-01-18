Baker bill gives real reform to the state police

It is easy to promise reforms and lofty commitments to do better in the future. But when it comes to straightening a ship like the besieged Massachusetts State Police, reform efforts need real teeth.

And Governor Charlie Baker delivered his proposed ‘Act Advancing Reform’ to the Massachusetts State Police, which he discussed on Thursday at the New Braintree State Police Academy.

As the Boston Herald reported, the new state police colonel Christopher Mason told collected media: “We’re going around a corner.”

It was quite a ride – for the police, officials, and residents of Massachusetts whose confidence in the system had almost crumbled after years of high-profile scandals ranging from cover-ups to racist posts to indecent accusations. Abuse of overtime was so serious that Baker had to dissolve an entire unit – the notorious junk E. After suspect allegations encouraged the departure of Col. Richard McKeon in 2017, Colonel Kerry Gilpin took over – and watched over 40 troopers go to the federal court when the OT abuse probe broadened. Gilpin left in November and now Mason is at the helm.

“The current statutes for the mass state police are outdated and not in accordance with what is needed to manage an effective department today. It limits the department’s ability to embrace change and innovation, in particular with regard to building the department’s workforce and pool of future leaders, and it also limits the colonel’s ability to act decisively to take responsibility within the organization, “Baker said.

This is our favorite part: Baker’s proposal includes changes that give the Colonel more power over discipline and create a statute that allows state and local departments to recover three times the amount stolen by police overtime.

A chorus that goes up from ordinary people fed up when people in public functions are caught in various acts of crime and properly convicted is: “eh, they only get a blow on the wrist.” Three times the stolen amount is a real one, these kinds of consequences might sell your home to pay. And a damn good deterrent for future abuse.

The governor’s account would also open the door for external candidates to lead the MSP and create a cadet program and make other promotional changes that are all aimed at diversifying the armed forces.

“Making the state police more diverse, increasing accountability and restoring public confidence; the colonel clearly has work for him, but his team is making significant progress on this agenda, “Baker said.

The new colonel said the current class of 252 recruits is the first to go through the academy with the new curriculum with a new focus on empathy, de-escalation, implicit bias and crisis interactions. Mason said he intends to take advantage of the fact that all the troopers cycle back through the academy during the year and hammer his points home.

“My command staff and I will continue to give priority to an increased emphasis on teaching and recruiting the skills needed for modern problem solving and community interaction,” Mason said.

The ball is in court, but state Senator Michael Moore, chairman of the Senate Security Committee, said: “I support Gov. Baker’s efforts to reform policies that have had a negative impact on public confidence, and I look forward to reviewing his legislation with my colleagues. “

Accountabilty. Real financial consequences.

Well done.