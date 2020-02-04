Sanctions for avoiding tariffs on the MBTA would be reduced and drivers could be cited for the use of bus lanes under changes proposed by Government Charlie Baker in an expense declaration submitted late last week.

Baker’s $ 52.6 million fiscal year 2020 additional budget bill (H 4354) calls for reforms to punish those who do not pay for journeys and greater protection for passenger data while the T prepares a new model for collecting fares.

The bill would result in new penalties prohibiting private motorcyclists from driving, standing or parking in designated bus lanes. Motorists are fined a maximum of $ 200 for violations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on a weekday and up to $ 100 for offenses at another time.

“The need for stricter enforcement of bus infrastructure alone has increased as more and more cities and towns implement bus priority infrastructure,” said LivableStreets Alliance Executive Director Stacy Thompson in an email. “Although we support better enforcement of the bus lane, we hope that the state will also investigate the enforcement of cameras used in New York City.”

The majority of transit-related changes in the bill are aimed at collecting and evading MBTA rates.

According to the bill, the police would be explicitly forbidden to arrest persons who board or attempt to board the MBTA without paying, which they can now do if the person fails to provide identification, according to the T.

Authorities will still issue non-criminal quotes for evasion, but the fine structure would change from a legal mandate to MBTA regulations. The bill calls for the fines to be reduced from the current minimum of $ 50 and maximum of $ 500 to a new minimum of $ 10 and maximum of $ 250.

Under national law, the motor vehicle register may refuse to renew a driver’s license if a single flight avoidance quote has not been resolved, but Baker’s bill would only allow that step if a driver had two or more open quotes.

The bill also scraps the existing language for which new drivers who received a quote from tariff avoidance when they were 17 or younger had to pay the outstanding fine before they could obtain a driver’s license.

Jarred Johnson, chief operating officer of the TransitMatters interest group, said in a statement that decriminalization of tariff evasion must be accompanied by a tariff structure with a low income.

“Fair penalties consistent with the low gravity of the violation should be passed if the Commonwealth leaves the tough approach today,” he said.

Baker’s legislation requires the MBTA to start submitting annual reports with detailed warnings and quotes of tariff evasion by the agency two years after the passage. Commuter rail conductors could issue quotes in the new language, and the MBTA would also be given the option to hire new civilian personnel to perform the task instead of using transit police.

Keolis, which operates the commuter railway, estimates an estimated $ 35 million in uncollected rates in 2016 each year. At the same time, T officials said that tariff evasion on the green line and on buses – where passengers can often board through back doors without stopping at the tariff box – costs between $ 2.3 million and $ 6.9 million a year.

The company plans to install tariff ports on North Station, South Station and Back Bay from this year as part of an effort to earn back uncollected revenue.

Baker’s proposal comes less than two months after the MBTA has reset its planned roll-out of a computerized system for collecting rate 2.0.

With the new system, which will be implemented in phases over the next four years, riders can use a website and mobile app to track their rates. Larger changes such as boarding the bus on buses or tapping a credit card – instead of a ticket or CharlieCard – at a rate port are now three or four years away from the implementation.