[bakerloo-are-living:-london-underground-line-suspended-immediately-after-‘casualty-on-the-track’-at-kilburn-park]

There are stories that there has been a casualty on the tracks in the London Underground’s Bakerloo Line, at Kilburn Park.

Trains have been suspended among Piccadilly Circus and Queens’ Park.

The incident happened shortly just after 11.30am now (February 21).

There are significant delays on the rest of the line and passengers are staying encouraged by Transport for London to uncover alternative means to journey.

This will come as personnel on the line go on a planned strike which runs from midday nowadays right until Monday February 24.

British Transportation Police (BTP) and London Ambulance Support (LAS) have been contacted for remark.

