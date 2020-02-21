[bakerloo-are-living:-london-underground-line-suspended-immediately-after-‘casualty-on-the-track’-at-kilburn-park]

There are stories that there has been a casualty on the tracks in the London Underground’s Bakerloo Line, at Kilburn Park.
Trains have been suspended among Piccadilly Circus and Queens’ Park.
The incident happened shortly just after 11.30am now (February 21).
There are significant delays on the rest of the line and passengers are staying encouraged by Transport for London to uncover alternative means to journey.
This will come as personnel on the line go on a planned strike which runs from midday nowadays right until Monday February 24.
British Transportation Police (BTP) and London Ambulance Support (LAS) have been contacted for remark.
Have you been impacted by this incident?
For the latest updates on this acquiring story comply with our dwell blog under.
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
A statement from LAS
A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service explained: “We were called at 11.40am now (February 21) to stories of a man or woman hurt by a prepare at Kilburn Park Underground Station, NW6.
“We dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and our dangerous area reaction staff (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma group.
“We taken care of a male at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Casualty not believed to be daily life threatening
A spokesperson for BTP told MyLondon: “Officers have been referred to as to Kilburn Park station at 11.41am this morning subsequent studies of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and a gentleman has been taken to clinic for treatment method. His accidents are not believed to be lifetime threatening.
“The incident is not becoming handled as suspicious.”
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
In the meantime nearby
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Wherever it happened
MyLondon understands that the casualty happened at Kilburn Park.
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
What we know so significantly
- There has been a casualty on the tracks on the Bakerloo Line
- Trains are suspended amongst Piccadilly Circus and Queens Park
- Critical delays on the relaxation of the line
- Crisis products and services are attending