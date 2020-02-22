[bakerloo-line-strikes-dwell:-updates-as-london-underground-line-strike-by-strike-motion-this-weekend]

London Underground drivers and workers have started a strike causing serious disruption to Londoners more than the weekend.
The RMT union’s drivers on the Bakerloo Line voted to strike more than two 24-hour intervals, starting at 12pm on Friday (February 21).
The to start with strike ends at 12pm on Saturday (February 22) only for the subsequent to commence on Sunday (February 23), yet again at 12pm.
That strike will cause disruption to those heading to function on Monday morning (February 24) prior to last but not least ending at 12pm.
But Transportation for London has warned that it simply cannot assure any support on the line at any level this weekend. Whilst some employees are not hanging, members of other unions might sign up for in solidarity and refuse to fill in gaps.
The strikes are in excess of a fallout in between RMT union members and London Underground about proposed timetable adjustments to the services, which motorists say are “unworkable” and the union suggests would “position operators under intolerable stages of own pressure”.
Continue to keep up to date with the hottest on the live web site beneath. Find aspects of the other line closures in London right here .
RMT’s message to passengers
The message RMT is sharing with travellers to permit them know why Bakerloo assistance has been poor.
Overground
The London Overground is open up and managing in the northern area of the Bakerloo line.
The two traces have the exact same route and stops in between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone.
Different routes
Fortunately the Jubilee line was borne from the Bakerloo so you may possibly uncover that is a single of the best ways to get where you want to be.
In Central London, use the Jubilee among Waterloo and Baker Avenue, the two stations the Bakerloo line was named immediately after.
Latest provider
At the instant the Bakerloo is only running north of Queens Park.
There is no provider south of Zone two.
What we know
The Bakerloo line has been shut for close to 21 hrs so much and is predicted to stay largely ineffective for most of the day.