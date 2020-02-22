[bakerloo-line-strikes-dwell:-updates-as-london-underground-line-strike-by-strike-motion-this-weekend]

London Underground drivers and workers have started a strike causing serious disruption to Londoners more than the weekend.

The RMT union’s drivers on the Bakerloo Line voted to strike more than two 24-hour intervals, starting at 12pm on Friday (February 21).

The to start with strike ends at 12pm on Saturday (February 22) only for the subsequent to commence on Sunday (February 23), yet again at 12pm.

That strike will cause disruption to those heading to function on Monday morning (February 24) prior to last but not least ending at 12pm.

But Transportation for London has warned that it simply cannot assure any support on the line at any level this weekend. Whilst some employees are not hanging, members of other unions might sign up for in solidarity and refuse to fill in gaps.

The strikes are in excess of a fallout in between RMT union members and London Underground about proposed timetable adjustments to the services, which motorists say are “unworkable” and the union suggests would “position operators under intolerable stages of own pressure”.

Find aspects of the other line closures in London right here .