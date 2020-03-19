Bakersfield Animal Shelter, animal control alter in provider and availability amid COVID-19 issues

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 / 02:07 PM PDT / Up to date: Mar 18, 2020 / 02:46 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– The Bakersfield Animal Shelter and Metropolis of Bakersfield Animal Handle Subject Solutions Device have announced they have applied new protocols as component of the ongoing COVID-19 reaction.

In accordance to the statement, these protocols start off on Thursday and are our of abundance of warning to secure the personnel and community as a complete.

Animal Regulate Field Solutions

Animal impounds will be limited to:

• Stray intense

• Stray unwell or wounded

• Animal cruelty circumstances necessitating fast professional medical treatment

• Stray confined canine, if required

• All licensing should be done on the city web page on the web licensing module

at https://licensepet.com/wl3/reg/bakrwl

Animal Treatment Middle

In order to notice prudent social distancing rules, the Animal Treatment

Shelter, 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, will be shut to non-critical functions,

i.e. stroll-in guests or other foot website traffic with no issue of business enterprise with the shelter

• All Owner and Stray Surrenders will be suspended, except a pet dog or cat offers

as a community basic safety risk, serious conduct and/or urgent health care want.

• All Lure-Neuter-Return (TNR) surgical procedures will be suspended.

• Extra Providers even now getting supplied by appointment only as accessible:

– Missing/Observed

– Return To Owner (RTO)

– Adoptions

•Transfer Partners will be allowed to pull animals, by appointment with the Rescue

Coordinator

Officers said appointments can be scheduled by contacting 661-832-7387, ext. 201.

They request when you arrive for your appointment, wait around in your car and connect with 661-556-

7687 and a staff members member will aid you.