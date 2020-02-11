Bakersfield Association of Realtors Announces New CEO

The Bakersfield Association of Realtors has announced a new President and CEO.

Kim Huckaby will take over from Linda Jay, who recently retired. Huckaby was the organization’s director of government affairs for six years.

Before her career with the association, Huckaby was a consultant in political and government affairs, organizing several successful campaigns at the federal, state and national levels.

Huckaby worked for elected officials as chief of staff and district director. In addition to her political career, she has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including Children Joining Children for Success, Kern County Veterans Collaborative, Kern County Taxpayers Association and Visit Bakersfield.

“I am excited and confident in my abilities to serve our members as CEO,” said Huckaby. “There are several problems facing real estate, including an extremely low statewide housing stock, but I remain optimistic. I think the most important part is that we are working with our community partners and all industries in Kern to secure our way of life in Bakersfield. It is an honor and a privilege, and I am delighted to see what the future holds. “