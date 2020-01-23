Bakersfield City Council approves plan for homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Bakersfield city council narrowly voted to purchase land on East Brundage Lane to build and open a new homeless shelter.

Wednesday’s council vote on the motion was passed 4 to 3, with Vice Mayor Chris Parlier, council members Willie Rivera and Jacquie Sullivan voting “no” against the plan.

Council voted for the option of a low barrier shelter on the Calcott Industries property located at 1 900 E. Brundage Lane. According to the plan, the city will purchase the 7.25 acre site at a cost of approximately $ 7 million.

A low barrier shelter would allow people to take their partners, personal belongings and pets with them.

There has been much debate about where a new shelter should be located and built with disagreements on the plans, and the number of people that a new shelter would temporarily house.

The municipal council also voted unanimously to approve the plans for general infrastructure improvement projects surrounding the current Calcot site.

A decision regarding the location of the town’s shelter had been delayed since the end of 2018 to seek feedback from the community. The city organized three community forums asking for comments on the location of a shelter.

