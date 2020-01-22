Bakersfield City Council to Vote Tonight on Location of Homeless Shelter

Bakersfield city council members are expected to vote Wednesday for a homeless shelter.

The vote will come after city staff last year proposed several properties, including approximately 6 acres to $ 6 million of land in East Bakersfield, near East 18th Street and Brown Street.

Donna Garcia, who said she has lived on the street for 15 years, said she supports Brown Street’s proposal.

“I think it would be wise to do so. Shelters [and] security [are] very important, ”said Garcia.

The city is also considering a property of approximately 7.25 acres, $ 7 million, now owned by the Calcot Cotton Collective on 1900 East Brundage Lane. In phases, it could one day contain up to 450 beds. The property is located in the first district of the city, represented by city councilor Willie Rivera.

“There may be better ways to do it,” said Rivera.

He is opposed to the Calcot site, arguing that it would harm his district.

“When this proposal came back in November, I was frustrated for many reasons, but mainly because I felt, in an area like Southeast Bakersfield, where the challenges are real, where people are still asking for the basic investments that d “Other parts of Bakersfield, building a homeless shelter seems counterintuitive to these goals,” said Rivera.

Instead, he wants the city to partner with the county in its 150-bed establishment on O Street near Golden State Hwy.

Andrae Gonzales, member of the council of the 2nd parish, has a different perspective. He supports the county site, but believes the city should invest in the Calcot site.

“The best idea at this point is to buy the Calcot site,” said Gonzales, noting that the shelter, through its first phase, will build 150 beds. “And then we have the space available in the future if the need arises, we can always add additional beds.”

Meanwhile, Garcia will spend another night on the streets, but she remains optimistic.

“There is hope,” she said.

The board will also be considering Weil Park, but some board members have already objected to this idea. If you wish to attend, the meeting begins at 5:15 pm Wednesday.