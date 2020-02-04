Bakersfield couple arrested for identity theft and counterfeiting in Morro Bay

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Bakersfield couple was arrested by Morro Bay police for being found with stolen mail, counterfeit money and identification during a traffic stop last week.

Morro Bay police said they arrested Michael Aden Mahoney, 38, and Holly Lynn Mahoney, 33, on February 1 on charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property and forgery.

Michael Alden Mahoney, 38 / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department

Holly Lynn Mahoney, 33 / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department

According to the ministry, the police arrested Michael Aden Mahoney for failing to stop at a stop sign in block 300 of Atascadero Road. He and his passenger, Holly Mahoney, both had arrest warrants.

During a vehicle search, police found mail that was allegedly stolen from a Morro Bay business, stolen credit cards, and false identification with the image of Michael Mahoney, but the name, another person’s address and date of birth, as well as counterfeit $ 100 bills.

Michael Mahoney was detained on $ 67,500 bail; Holly Mahoney was not in pre-trial detention according to a San Luis Obispo County detainee database.