[bakersfield-fire-office,-kern-county-fire-to-maintain-fundraiser-for-porterville’s-fallen-firefighters]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Downtown Drive-Via fundraiser for Porterville’s fallen firefighters will choose place on Tuesday, March third, that is in accordance to the Bakersfield Fireplace Division.

BFD reported from 7 A.M. via 10 A.M., they and the Kern County Fire Office will have pancakes, followed by a taco lunch from 10 A.M. through 1 P.M.

They are $5 a plate. The Downtown Drive-Through will be situated at the Bakersfield Hearth Station one 2101 H St. You are questioned to enter off of 22nd Avenue.