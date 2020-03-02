[bakersfield-fireplace-department-share-pics-of-household-fire-framework]

Report: Bakersfield staff see no sizeable wage improves in new many years



Personnel in the Bakersfield area has seasoned no considerable wage boosts in modern years, according to a new examination from Inexpensive Auto Insurance Rates.

The firm said earnings for whole-time personnel in the Bakersfield metropolitan area have been stagnant in the earlier 5 decades when adjusted for inflation. The median earnings for full-time workers in 2018 was $41,441 even though in 2015, it was $39,683.