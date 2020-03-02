[bakersfield-fireplace-department-share-pics-of-household-fire-framework]

Report: Bakersfield staff see no sizeable wage improves in new many years
Personnel in the Bakersfield area has seasoned no considerable wage boosts in modern years, according to a new examination from Inexpensive Auto Insurance Rates.
The firm said earnings for whole-time personnel in the Bakersfield metropolitan area have been stagnant in the earlier 5 decades when adjusted for inflation. The median earnings for full-time workers in 2018 was $41,441 even though in 2015, it was $39,683.
Read the Total Short article
Supreme Court docket prepares to analyze the legality of Obamacare
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States Supreme Court declared Monday it will listen to Republican-backed arguments later this yr that obstacle the legality of the Reasonably priced Care Act .
Justices rejected an previously ask for from Democrats to rapidly-keep track of a ruling by June.
Go through the Whole Article
KGET celebrates Examine Throughout America Working day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of Go through Across The us Working day, 17’s Alissa Carlson, Alex Fisher and Tami Mlcoch read to students from various nearby faculties.
Examine Across America Day is celebrated in honor of beloved creator Dr. Seuss. The vacation is recognized annually on the college working day that is closest to March two, Dr Seuss’ birthday.
Browse the Entire Article