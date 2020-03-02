[bakersfield-fireplace-department-share-recent-household-fireplace-composition]

McFarland guy nicknamed ‘Dopey’ sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine



FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland guy who goes by the alias of “Dopey” was sentenced Monday to 16 years and 6 months in jail for methamphetamine distribution and possessing a firearm, according to federal authorities.

Edgar Hernandez, 34, offered meth in the McFarland region on Jan. 17, Feb. 28 and March six of 2019, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.