[bakersfield-fireplace-department-share-recent-household-fireplace-composition]

CHP officer finds 75 pounds of pistol ammunition on grass along I-5 in Buttonwillow
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A California Freeway Patrol officer located 75 pounds of pistol ammunition dumped in the grass together Interstate 5 yesterday.
The office reported the are living ammunition, which was for various calibers of pistols, was found on an on-ramp on the I-5 by an officer who was monitoring site visitors in the space. A far more unique locale has not been disclosed for protection good reasons.
Go through the Whole Report
McFarland guy nicknamed ‘Dopey’ sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland guy who goes by the alias of “Dopey” was sentenced Monday to 16 years and 6 months in jail for methamphetamine distribution and possessing a firearm, according to federal authorities.
Edgar Hernandez, 34, offered meth in the McFarland region on Jan. 17, Feb. 28 and March six of 2019, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.
Examine the Comprehensive Article
KCSO identifies bone found in Maricopa past year as missing Lompoc male
The Kern County Sheriff’s Business has discovered remains discovered on Highway 166 in Maricopa past year.
The division confirmed that a bone observed on Highway 166 east of Soda Lake Highway in November 2019 belongs to lacking 29-calendar year-old Lompoc guy Zacharey Tayler Wilks. On Feb. 13, his remains have been recognized through DNA.
Go through the Whole Article