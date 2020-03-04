[bakersfield-fireplace-section,-kern-county-fireplace-department-raise-more-than-$15,000-for-families-of-fallen-porterville-firefighters]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Hearth Section and Kern County Fire Office raised a lot more than $15,000 Tuesday. It was all component of their breakfast and lunch fundraiser benefiting the households of the two firefighters who died all through a fire at the Porterville general public library.

Users of both departments cooked pancakes for breakfast and tacos for lunch for $5 a plate.

The success of the fundraiser was credited to both of those hearth departments, their unions and the local community who confirmed up to support.

All proceeds will go to the family members of Hearth Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.