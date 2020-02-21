[bakersfield-guy-noted-missing-was-previous-found-in-las-vegas-on-feb.-eight]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are asking for enable to discover a Bakersfield man who has been lacking for just about two weeks.

Officials are searching for Jack Poush, 64. According to Poush’s loved ones, he was in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. eight and missing get hold of with him.

Poush was driving a 2016 burgundy Nissan Altima with a Environmentally friendly Bay Packers license plate frame and California plates. His family members says he demands to acquire treatment and say he may well be disoriented.

Poush is described as five ft, seven inches tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information and facts is questioned to simply call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.