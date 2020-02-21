[bakersfield-house-&-yard-exhibit-returns-to-fairgrounds-this-weekend]

The Bakersfield Residence & Back garden Demonstrate is returning to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The demonstrate is being held Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds, positioned at 1142 S. P St. The display will be open from noon to seven p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to five p.m. on Sunday.

The show involves hundreds of exhibitors promoting merchandise and providers. The show’s big guests this calendar year are Eric and Lindsey Bennett from HGTV’s series “Desert Flippers.”

Tickets are $10. Small children 12 and beneath can get in for cost-free. Parking is $5.

For much more facts, go to bakersfieldhomeshows.com