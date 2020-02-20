[bakersfield-k-nine-officers-and-their-partners-consider-household-leading-awards-in-murietta-k-9-trials]

Bakersfield K-nine RJ took first spot in spot research and 3rd in agility all through the Murietta K-9 Trials last weekend.

MURIETTA, Calif. (KGET) — Various of the Bakersfield Police Department’s 4-legged officers took residence awards in K-9 Trials held past weekend.

The department’s K-9’s RJ, Kane and Jango earned leading awards at the trials, hosted by the Murietta Police Division. Officer Vaughn and RJ took to start with area in spot research and third in agility. Officer Mueller and Jango took very first put in explosives car detection while Officer Schleicher and Kane took third put in the location search level of competition.

The yearly BPD K-nine Trials will be held afterwards this summertime at the Mechanics Financial institution Arena, Theater and Convention Center.