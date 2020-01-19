Bakersfield man wanted in Ventura for shooting parent

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 / 6:48 PM PST / Updated: Jan 18, 2020 / 6:50 PM PST

Suspect: Vince Romero, 24

Courtesy: Ventura Police Department

VENTURA, California (KGET) – The manhunt is looking for a man from Bakersfield who was allegedly involved in a shooting in Ventura County on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shootout in block 500 of Thoreau Lane at 3:12 a.m. in Ventura. Upon arrival, the police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, Vince Romero, 24, are related and were involved in an altercation. Police said Romero was upset and shot the victim during the dispute.

Romero fled the scene and remains on the run. He is wanted for assault with a lethal weapon.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to call the Ventura Police Service at 805-339-4400.