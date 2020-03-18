Bakersfield Mayor Goh urges relaxed during coronavirus pandemic

There is no need to have to hoard objects from grocery merchants, Goh mentioned

by: Eytan Wallace

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 / 10:11 PM PDT / Updated: Mar 17, 2020 / 10:18 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh is reminding citizens that there is no need to have for panic around the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor is providing that message as individuals very clear cabinets and stress get things from community merchants. The hoarding is unnecesary she suggests. Primary requirements like food stuff and drinking water are abundant. There are no meals shortages and suppliers will re-stock.

“This is a time for us to assume about our neighbors and to get sufficient provides for ourselves from the grocery keep, but there is no want to hoard. We have enough supplies,” Goh reported.

Goh also stated governing administration businesses are in continual communication and she contributes day-to-day to convention calls with big town mayors.

She also reported the general public really should not worry about tests.

“Our community wellbeing director is assured that we have adequate tests kits in our local community. Our urgent cares are prepared now, our hospitals our prepared, and so there is no want to stress about screening.”

Jeff Flores is a trustee with the Kern High School District. The district will close its campuses starting Wednesday. He claims strategies are in location to feed learners who want it.

“All our sights will present nutrition and meals, meal allotment for both of those lunch and upcoming-day’s breakfast in a safe method at all of our internet sites. Just go to the web page, it will be securely performed, go household with it, and go with their nutrition that way,” Flores stated.

Whilst our regimen way of lifetime has altered, Mayor Goh states it is vital for people to know the fundamental principles: To clean their fingers and apply social distancing.

Goh said she’s self-confident with what lies in advance.

“Bakersfield, California: We are going to be Okay.”