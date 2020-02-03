Bakersfield mayoral candidates share their vision of the city

Four of the five candidates running for mayor of Bakersfield shared their visions for the city.

INCOMBORING MAYOR KAREN GOH:

Karen Goh has been mayor of Bakersfield since 2017. She is now standing for election on March 3. The economy, she said, tops the list.

“I will continue to embrace this community and make sure that the hard-working people in this community have jobs,” said Goh. “Let us work to encourage the development of employment – new and enlarged enterprises for all.”

In addition to his role as mayor, the former student of Bakersfield High School is president and chief executive officer of Garden Pathways, a non-profit organization whose mission is to mentor disadvantaged children, youth and adults ” to build a productive life. “

As mayor, she says that tackling homelessness is one of her top priorities.

“Our community has made great strides together in working on some of the challenges of homelessness, but it is together as we work together and work on the root causes where we will really make a difference.”

She hopes to win your vote on primary election day.

“Voters have always stated that Karen Goh is everywhere in all communities to address what is important in each of our communities. [I focus] on economic development, public safety, education and the defense of Bakersfield. ”

DR. GREGORY TATUM:

Another candidate, Dr. Gregory Tatum, is a pastor at the Change Community Church in downtown Bakersfield.

“What we need to do is become a community of God,” said Tatum while teaching his congregation in a Bible study last month. He thinks that his role as pastor would bring a much-needed point of view to the city government.

“A lot of people say, ‘You know, why would a pastor show up, what’s the benefit? He asked rhetorically. “From a pastor’s perspective, I think I could bring a lot to the table and fulfill the dream of doing everything possible for those who believe.”

An army veteran, Tatum served our nation during the First Gulf War. He ran for state Senate in 2018, but lost to Shannon Grove. Now he wants to represent our city. Empowering young people is one of its main priorities.

“I want to be able to challenge our kids from elementary school,” said Tatum. “[I want them] to get involved in space exploration, engineering, games, coding, all of those things that will take us to the next level.”

If elected, Tatum would become the first African American mayor of Bakersfield, which he believes is important.

“It tells the world, it tells this nation that we have evolved as a city. When you become mayor of Bakersfield, you become the face of Bakersfield. It’s time to change the face of inclusion. “

JOSEPH CAPORALI:

The candidate for mayor, Joseph Caporali, identifies himself as an actor, extra film and film producer.

“I run for the people – a voice for the people. We have never had this in Bakersfield before, ”he said in an interview with KGET political journalist Eytan Wallace.

A former Las Vegas cop, Caporali said he would prioritize law enforcement if elected mayor.

“They put on a badge every morning, they go to work, they don’t know when they get home. I leave my hat to them, ”he said. “I greet them every day. I want the younger generation to wave to them and say hello to them because they are good people. They deserve more pay. I would [also] like to see the firefighters receive more wages. They work hard – very hard. I am very proud of them. “

He says he would be the most active mayor in the city.

“I am 88 years old, strong as a bull,” he said. “It has always been” vote for me, I will do this, I will do that “, and then you will never see them again. I have not yet met a walking mayor. I want them to see me and say “this is the guy – the bald guy, the italian guy. There’s the mayor, what the hell is the mayor doing here? “It’s my job. They’ll be tired of seeing me because I’ll be there.”

MARK HUDSON:

Mark Hudson is a written mayoral candidate.

“I see things that need to change,” said the businessman.

Hudson has said he will prioritize the homeless because he thinks the city is not doing enough.

“Building shelters is not enough,” he said. “There has to be some kind of rehabilitation.”

If elected, he would take each question to the voters before the council could take any action.

“I want everyone to be separated from everything that’s going on. So if a decision comes, they will have to vote on these things, “he said. “I will give my opinion, but they will have the final vote on everything that is going on in Bakersfield. It’s their city and I want to give it back to them, ”said Hudson.

JOEY HARRINGTON:

Joey Harrington is another candidate certified in writing in this race. Harrington said Friday he was surprised to learn that he was qualified and that he was not yet ready to discuss his candidacy. The businessman declined KGET’s invitation to appear in the Monday debate.

KGET LIVE MAYORAL DEBATE:

The debate will be broadcast live on KGET at 7 p.m. The first half hour will be broadcast on television and on KGET.com, and the second half hour will be broadcast only on KGET.com. Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace will moderate.

WHAT TO EARN:

A candidate will have to obtain more than 50% of the votes to win the primary election. If no one wins more than 50%, the first two voters in the March 3 election will then compete in the November 3, 2020 general election.