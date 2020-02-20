[bakersfield-metropolis-council-approves-funding-for-officer-human-body-cameras,-homeless-shelter-charges,-new-fire-engines]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Town Council unanimously voted to fund a program bringing physique cameras for all city law enforcement officers, and for nearly $1 million to guidance county and city homeless shelter jobs.

Wednesday’s vote was element of mid-year appropriation objects taken on by the council. The metropolis reported it allows metropolis employees to make adjustments and recommendations on the earlier accepted 2019-2020 spending plan.

The city voted to use $737,00 to entire the Bakersfield Law enforcement Department’s venture of acquiring 215 extra cameras, outfitting all officers by spring 2020.

In September, Axon Enterprise Inc. and the city worked to get 210 cameras cameras for the to start with stage of the challenge. The resources will also go towards choosing two new positions at the office.

The city will also use $822,00 for homeless shelter jobs. The bulk of the dollars — $500,00 — will support pay out for bills at the county’s minimal barrier shelter at 2900 M St. The remaining income would go to aid the city’s shelter task at 1900 E. Brundage Lane.

The fire division will also receive $322,00 to assistance pay out for two new engines and to fund six new engineers and six firefighters to serve as rescue squads and backup for other hearth stations.

The council’s mid-year acceptance lets for the hearth section to have the engines and employees in location by the beginning of the following fiscal year.