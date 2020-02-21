[bakersfield-nationwide-cemetery-honoring-vietnam-war-veterans-future-thirty-day-period]

BPD searching for suspect needed in Carl’s Jr. armed robbery
The Bakersfield Police Section is hunting for a suspect desired for an armed robbery at a Carl’s Jr. final thirty day period.
The office reported the theft happened on Jan. 27 at the Carl’s Jr. situated at 815 Authentic Highway. The suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm at workers and demanded dollars just before fleeing on foot, BPD claimed.
Costco to ban non-associates from food court docket
If you repeated the Costco food stuff courtroom for affordable very hot canines and pizza, but you are not a member, you are not going to be equipped to do that for considerably lengthier.
Costco states acquiring goods from the food stuff court docket has normally demanded a membership. They just haven’t enforced it – right until now.
Fallen Porterville firefighter to be laid to relaxation in Delano next week
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Porterville Fireplace Capt. Ray Figueroa, who was killed this 7 days battling a fire at the Porterville library, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano on Tuesday.
The Delano Law enforcement Division said a support will start at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., with a procession afterward to the North Kern cemetery, situated at 627 Austin Street. This will be the only public party in Delano to honor Figueroa, according to his family members.
