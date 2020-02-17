[bakersfield-people-minimized-h2o-use-by-a-lot-more-than-14-percent-previous-year]

Bakersfield residents ongoing to minimize their water use final year.

Inhabitants reduced drinking water use by additional than 14 p.c per man or woman for each working day in 2019 in comparison to 2013, the final calendar year right before the state underwent a substantial drought, in accordance to an annual drinking water use report the city released this 7 days.

Close to 154,00 citizens currently served by the procedure saved 4,200 acre feet of water in 2019, largely because these residents have designed conservation a practice, the metropolis explained. With 2019 staying the 16th wettest calendar year on file, citizens watered their lawns a lot less commonly.

The water savings arrived even as Bakersfield proceeds to grow, with the city’s water procedure increasing by 20,00 consumers over the past six yrs and irrespective of the fact that the state lifted its h2o use restrictions back again in 2016.