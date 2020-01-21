Bakersfield performs community service to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

County Kern honored the killed civil rights chief, Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, on Monday by participating in a community service.

It has been almost 60 years since Dr. King delivered his historic “I have a dream” speech during the great march on Washington.

The annual MLK Day walk in Bakersfield pays tribute to the day when Dr. King called for an end to racism.

This year’s march drew dozens of people, including Mayor Karen Goh and Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin.

Crowds marched from Belle Terrace Park to the People’s Baptist Missionary Church in South Bakersfield.

The day started with the annual Community Awards breakfast, where hundreds of people attended.

“I believe that Dr. King’s legacy was based on promoting people as one, each color, everyone,” said Naadirah Crawford, member of the MLK committee.

In the afternoon, the MLK committee served a free lunch, where Americorps donated clothing and blankets.

“The dream is that we all feel that we belong and that we all have the rights of basic human needs,” said Antibodies mentor Darr Lilly. “We want to prevent history from repeating itself. Racism, of course, is one thing that continues. “

Pastor Steven Watkin added: “We can achieve more together, regardless of your social status, your level of education. If we all come together, maybe we can’t change everyone, but maybe we can change a person. “