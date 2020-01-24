Bakersfield prosecutor, who says state bar embezzled more than $ 350,000, is under investigation by BPD

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Family law lawyer at risk of exclusion after state bar officials say they embezzled more than $ 350,000 in client funds investigation by the police.

Police review lawyer Barbara McDaniel Harris’s bank records to find out what happened to the missing money and to decide whether criminal charges should be recommended.

The police sergeant. Nathan McCauley said Thursday that the investigation remains open.

Harris is currently not licensed to practice law, according to the state bar website.

She did not respond to a message on her Facebook company page. Out of two business numbers listed for her, one was disconnected and another would not leave a message.

The allegations against Harris date back to 2004, when a couple from Kern County initiated divorce proceedings in which Harris represented the wife.

During the proceedings, according to documents filed in court, it was ordered that the family home be sold and the proceeds of the sale placed in the Harris client trust account for the stipulated disbursements.

In July 2016, the couple filed a lawsuit with the state bar after Harris failed to comply with court orders to produce money accounts, the documents said.

The Office of the Chief Lawyer of the State Bar held a trial on July 2, 2019, and found Harris guilty of multiple allegations, including failing to keep records of the client’s property and moral turpitude in intentionally embezzling a total of $ 368,798.40, according to state bar documents.

The court recommended that she be struck off.

“When (Harris) was required to provide (counsel for her client’s husband) with accounts, she falsified the amount of the disbursements to hide her theft,” the state court said. “In similar cases where lawyers have taken entrusted funds, in particular in cases of concealment or deception, the result has been expungement. (Harris) misconduct deserves the same harsh sanction. “

The decision to strike out Harris or not will be made by the California Supreme Court.