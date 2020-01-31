Bakersfield restaurants celebrating the Super Bowl with special menus, gifts

Several restaurants are open on Super Bowl Sunday for people to eat and watch the game.

Here are some of the restaurants that will be open on Sundays, their opening hours and all the special menus for game day, gifts or other activities they organize.

Buffalo wild wings

The two Bakersfield locations – 3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road – will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. after which they will be closed for an hour in preparation for the game. The restaurants will then be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Raffle items will be distributed throughout the day at both locations.

Firehouse

The restaurant at 7701 White Lane Suite A3 and the Rosedale Firehouse station at 2905 Calloway Dr. will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Costa Mariscos

The restaurant located at 3401 Chester Ave. # B will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. while the one located at 10100 Stockdale Hwy. will open at 11 a.m.

The Padre Hotel

The Belvedere, located in the hotel at 1702 18th Street, will organize a champagne brunch on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Brimstone, also located in the hotel, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

RJ’s Bar and Grill

The restaurant will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., after which it will offer a daily menu with active Happy Hour prices throughout the day. RJ’s is located at 9440 Hageman Road. Suite C.

Que Pasa Mexican Cafe

The restaurant, located at 9000 Ming Avenue, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Party trays with flautas, quesadillas, mini tacos and more will be available at a cost of $ 50 plus taxes.

Mexican restaurant of Señor Pepe

The local restaurant, located at 8450 Granite Falls Dr., will offer brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which it will serve lunch and dinner until 9 p.m. Happy hour will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Speakeasy Bar & Grill in 1933

The restaurant, in partnership with Kern County Niner Empire 661, will serve brunch with bottomless mimosas before a Super Bowl party that begins at 3:30 p.m. at 7900 Downing Ave.

Yard house

The new restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at 10308 Stockdale Hwy.