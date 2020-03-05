Bakersfield Rotaries North and West are partnering to spruce up the back garden place at The Mission at Kern County this weekend.

The Mission claimed the additional than 30 volunteers two rotaries will be coming at around eight a.m. on Saturday to do the job with the town of Bakersfield’s Preserve Bakersfield Attractive Coalition to plant new mulch, flowers and trees.

“As the temperature warms in Bakersfield, the Mission presents shade and park-like regions during the campus for attendees to experience both welcome and awesome,” said Carlos Baldovinos, government director of The Mission. “We are so grateful to local community partners who assist us hold our campus gorgeous.”

