Bali Travel Australian Tradie released from custody

An Australian trader insists that he is a new person who is lucky enough to be released from Bali police custody after compensating the taxi driver he was accused of bashing.

Tore Bempasciuto was released after eight “pretty tough” days in Kuta’s police custody and is now calling on other Aussies to be “smart” while on vacation on the island.

“It is a life lesson and I am a changed man,” said Mr. Bempasciuto.

“I cannot express how sorry I am with the government, the police and my victim.

“I realize that my actions were wrong, I learned it the hard way and that is never certain again.”

The 23-year-old was accidentally released on his mother’s birthday, the couple along with Mr. Bempasciuto’s father and cousin over a festive cake.

Tore Bempasciuto is released from Bali prison. (9Nachrichten)

The family had gone to Bali after the mechanic’s arrest in Perth.

“My wish came true, my wish came true,” said Mother Pat Bempasciuto in tears.

“I prayed and wished last week.”

The Kuta police decided to release the Australian after he signed a “peace agreement” and compensated taxi driver Saiful Nurokhim for medical expenses and lost work.

Mr. Bempasciuto was accused of hitting and beating the taxi driver he was little because he mistakenly thought he had stolen his cell phone.

He then tried to hide from the police in the storage room on the third floor of a supermarket.

His freedom was negotiated by the same lawyers who secured the release of NRL star David Fifita.

“We are very excited about today,” said Muhammad Rifan of Austrindo Law.

“He can learn from this situation.

“If you do some stupid things, you’re welcome to hell.”