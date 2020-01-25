Ball numbers, date and time as well as television channels for historical tournaments

The FA Cup is based on the last 16 teams this weekend. The historic tournament is about to begin the fifth round.

The fourth round will be played over the next few days, with Northampton Town of League Two being the team with the lowest remaining rank.

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be drawn on Monday, January 27th

Defending champion Manchester City and Premier League leader Liverpool are also still in the race, and eyes are on the final on May 23 in Wembley.

First, the remaining teams need to know who they will compete against in the next round. Here you will find all the information you need.

CUP RESULTS

Sheffield Wednesday prevailed against QPR, Northampton and Derby played again

selection

Kepa dropped and considered: How Chelsea should line up for the FA Cup duel with Hull

Blues News

Lampard informs about Abraham’s injuries and raises rumors about Chelsea transfers

No place is like home

“I’ve never seen it before” – Birmingham play away in their own stadium

magic

Take care of Liverpool, Shrewsbury has been around when it comes to huge FA Cup murders

Do it differently

How Brentford wrote the script to become England’s smartest club

Ole scared

Could Man United’s injury crisis at Tranmere worsen and shorten the pitch?

triple

“Physically crushed” Rocket Ronny on his breathtaking FA Cup hat trick for Spurs

Ole speaks

Solskjaer confirms that United is “working” on deals by making the transfer update available

HULL OF A JOB

Discouraging statistics showing that Hull has a big job beating Chelsea this weekend

FA Cup tie: when is it?

The remaining teams will experience their fate for the fifth round of this year on Monday, January 27th.

The draw begins at 7:20 p.m.

FA Cup tie: TV channel and live stream

The raffle will be broadcast on BBC One The One Show’s free TV on Monday and can be streamed free of charge via their website.

FA Cup winners Glen Johnson and Teddy Sheringham will pick the balls.

talkSPORT.com offers full coverage and responds to the raffle.

FA Cup tie: Complete schedule

Fifth round: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Quarter-finals: Saturday, March 21, 2020

Semifinals: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2020

Finale: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Simon Jordan criticizes Pep Guardiola for suggesting that a cup competition should be scrapped

FA Cup tie: ball numbers

1 Tranmere Rovers or Manchester United

2 Hull City or Chelsea

3 Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur

4 Queens Park Rangers or Sheffield Wednesday

5 Arsenal AFC Bournemouth

6 Northampton Town or Derby County

7 Brentford or Leicester City

8 Millwall or Sheffield United

9 Reading or Cardiff City

10 West Ham United or West Bromwich Albion

11 Burnley or Norwich City

12 Coventry City or Birmingham City

13 Manchester City or Fulham

14 Newcastle United or Oxford United

15 Portsmouth or Barnsley

16 Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool