‘Balloons hurt our beaches’: Clearwater officers urging versus balloon releases

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Town officials in Clearwater are placing out a reminder to inhabitants and people that balloon releases can be dangerous – and even lethal – to animals.

Balloon releases can be accidental or are in some cases made use of in celebrations. But Clearwater officers say balloons are a single of the biggest threats to maritime animals.

“A one balloon can kill a sea turtle, dolphin or whale if ingested, and balloon strings can strangle birds,” a metropolis spokesperson mentioned. “Helium-loaded balloons can also journey hundreds of miles prior to landing, this means that balloons released significantly inland have the probable to achieve the ocean.”

City officials say substantial balloon releases are unlawful, in accordance to Florida State Statute 379.233.

The metropolis is as an alternative urging residents and people to get portion in ocean-welcoming celebrations like memorial tree planting or by making use of issues like bubbles and paper-primarily based confetti.

