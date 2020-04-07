Baltimore Cop Shows Unusual Cough to Housing Complex residents

Play video content

A Baltimore police officer reacted to jeers at a computer home by loudly coughing up residents without covering his mouth, and this led to an investigation.

The video shows police walking through the Perkins Homes complex in East Baltimore. It sounded like some people had given him a leap when he seemed intent on coughing himself at the woman who was recording him.

He immediately returned a set of verbal banners as police walked by. Baltimore PD spokesman Lindsey Eldridge states, “We have seen the video, in its entirety, and we believe it should be submitted to the Public Integrity Bureau for an internal investigation.”

TMZ’s confirmation with the police officer, who is a sergeant, is still active today. It is unclear whether he was discharged for coronavirus.

As disturbing as the police action was… the woman on record shouted back some pretty ignorant information to herself. For example, he says … “I don’t worry about that s ** t. I take s ** t, black people don’t.”

Not just a general mistake… there are recent reports indicating that COVID-19 has a more negative impact on the Black community.

BTW – so far 12 Baltimore cops have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 100 have reportedly been subjected to quarantine, so it’s certainly an outrageous official action.