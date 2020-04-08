Baltimore police are looking for a man who was coughing at a black woman.

If you hope that the coronavirus plague will have the best effect on humanity, you will probably go to the next post.

According to the information, Baltimore City Police Department An investigation is under way into an incident involving a police officer accused of deliberately coughing up apartment residents without closing their mouths.

The video (below) shows a police officer walking through the Perkins Home complex in East Baltimore as if residents were insulting him. He appears to be reacting directly to the woman who was recording him by coughing. He replied that whites were more likely to get COVID-19.

The police told her as she continued to walk.

“Come with a pretty cold. I’ll call the CDC and tell him ** that he did something dirty. “

It is not clear whether the former officer underwent a coronavirus test, but TMZ said the department is still active as the investigation is ongoing.

Baltimore PD spokesman Lindsay Eldridge announced.

“We’ve seen this video in its entirety, and when we checked it, we were guaranteed a transfer to the Bureau of Public Justice.”

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison The statement added Tuesday afternoon:

“After watching the full video, it will be both disturbing and confusing. Especially the high-level, clear guidelines we gave from the beginning about COVID-19. Members are always expected. They are socially sensitive and professional, but this What we saw in the video is alarming, because the plague is affecting not only the country but the world as well as our police department. ”

In addition to watching the video, the Department’s Public Integrity Bureau will be filming the sergeant’s body.

The woman’s claim that whites are at risk for coronavirus infection may be the opposite: many cities claim that blacks live longer because of the virus than other racial demographics.

In any case, the officer blames him for his incomplete and wild irresponsible behavior. Watch the disturbing post (below) to see Ch-ch-yourself.