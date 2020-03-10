Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda needs to ‘go out strong’ as he announces retirement

OWINGS MILLS, MD.—Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring following 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl 8 instances and assisted Baltimore acquire the 2012 Tremendous Bowl.

The Ravens produced the announcement Tuesday early morning on Twitter. Yanda will formally move down in a information convention Wednesday in which he will be joined by general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice-president Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh.

The 35-year-previous Yanda played in 191 video games, like playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens offensive line because currently being picked out of Iowa in the 3rd spherical of the 2007 NFL draft. He was a first-team AP All-Professional 2 times and named to the 2nd workforce four moments, such as past year.

Just after the Professional Bowl in January, Yanda explained he would come to a decision all through the off-time no matter if to connect with it a job.

“I’m heading to take some time in excess of the next thirty day period, in essence go with my heart and see how I come to feel,” he explained.

The Ravens designed it clear that they desired him back again, in particular just after he performed at a significant amount in 2019. Yanda started in 15 video games and served Baltimore finish the regular year with an NFL-ideal 14-2 record. He was component of an offensive line that enabled the Ravens to set an NFL single-time record for yards rushing (3,296).

“You want individuals to want you back,” Yanda mentioned. “That’s the way to close it. Nobody wants to fade out. You want to go out sturdy.”

And that’s exactly how Yanda did it.

“What a yr,” Harbaugh said quickly right after the Ravens exited the submit-period with a decline to Tennessee. “One of the matters about being at the amount he’s at and being at the phase of career he’s at when you’re a Corridor of Fame form of man and you are a lineman, it is really significant to finish robust in your vocation, to enjoy Corridor of Fame football at the close. Since that is when everybody’s looking at.”

Yanda is a single of 13 guards in NFL background to make at least eight Professional Bowl nominations. Only two many others in that classification, Larry Allen and Alan Faneca, also performed on a Tremendous Bowl winner.

Yanda played in 177 normal-season online games, tied with Hall of Fame deal with Jonathan Ogden for most by an offensive lineman in Ravens heritage. The only game he missed in 2019 was the finale, when Harbaugh held out various starters due to the fact Baltimore had previously clinched the major seed in the AFC playoffs.

