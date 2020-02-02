Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson was the unanimous choice for NFL MVP this season.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.Delano Scott / Creative Commons

Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson has recently had an outstanding season. The phrase “historical” was thrown around for a reason. The short version is that his passing game was fantastic – but also his quick play and his play in the red zone. It’s been an astonishingly good performance by Jackson all season – and now he’s rightly been awarded the league’s “Most Valuable Player” award.

In line with the historical character of Jackson’s season, his MVP was also particularly pronounced. In this case, ESPN reports that it was a unanimous decision for the 50 voters who chose the winner – one of only two players who accomplished such a feat. The other one was Tom Brady in 2010. Jackson is also the third youngest player to be named league MVP.

ESPN provides a good description of how commanding Jackson’s season was:

In his first full season as NFL starting quarterback, Jackson redefined the game’s primary position and became the first player in league history to score over 3,000 yards of pass and 1,000 yards of rushing in a single season.

Jackson is the first Ravens player to be named MVP. “I still have a lot to do,” he told ESPN. “I’m not really trying to think about what I’ve just done.”

It’s a fantastic start to Jackson’s career – and it can leave you amazed to think about where he could go from here.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at ESPN