‘Bambi’ traumatizes a new generation with a live action remake

The Disney remake train just keeps chugging and spitting out money instead of smoke. There are still classics for the mouse house that have to be reinvented and packaged. You won’t stop until every piece of IP is dry.

I’m sorry, that was a bit mean and I know if you can’t say anything nice you shouldn’t say anything at all, so I’ll try to stay positive from here, as Thumper would have wanted me to.

Disney has announced that it is developing a remake of Bambi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has signed Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who worked on Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider, and Sierra Burgess’ Lindsey Beer as Loser and Chaos Walking to write the script. It is produced by Depth of Field, the people behind The Farewell.

This is very early so there are no directors or stars attached, but what we have here is … actually encouraging? I hope that women who write the screenplay have more female characters than just Disney’s ultimate dead mother, but that could take too much. It would also be nice to see a director direct this thing!

The film will also be “live-action” as it was the last lion king and the jungle book with everything animated / CGI. This could actually work better in Bambi than in the Lion King. The original version of Bambi from 1942 was far less exaggerated and good, cartoony than the Lion King, so it will be less of a departure from the original to make a realistic looking film out of it.

There is certainly room in Bambi to expand the story as the original film is only 70 minutes long. It was Disney’s fifth full-length animated feature, shot at a time when Disney was addressing the relative mistakes of Pinocchio and Fantasia and the outbreak of World War II at the box office. Large parts of Bambi had to be cut when Walt dealt with financial problems and conflicts with the unions. Like many Disney animated films, Bambi achieved cult status through years of re-release in the cinemas and then on the home video.

Still, Bambi is an interesting entry in the Disney canon, mostly because it’s still so traumatic to see a poor little sweetheart (spoiler, I guess?) Lose his mother. In the American Film Institute’s list of the 50 Greatest Villains of All Time, “Man” ranked 20th and was the only villain on the list that has never been seen on the screen.

It should be fun to see how a whole host of children are afraid and face the inevitability of growing up and dying, now with realistic animals! We are mostly joking, of course. And I’m sure fans are on Twitter.

