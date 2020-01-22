Bambuser is seeking $ 10.5 million in purchasing technology

divide

Bambuser, the Swedish startup that specializes in live streaming of purchases, plans to raise 100 million crowns ($ 10.5 million) to expand its service to the west, according to Reuters. The move is via a rights issue to finance the expansion and would double share prices, albeit from a low level.

The company launched a service last September that allowed brands to offer live shopping on their own websites. In live shopping, paid brand representatives speak in front of the camera during a live broadcast so that viewers can interact with them and buy the product presented. Like similar live streamers that film themselves while playing video games in real time, the service has proven to be extremely popular.

The trend is booming in China. According to the parent company Alibaba Group, about half of the retailers at the Tmall retail location used live stream shopping and sold goods worth nearly 20 billion yuan (US $ 2.9 billion) for Chinese Singles Day last November.

Bambuser said his new service will be profitable in the next two years.

The company said in a statement that the rights issue would allow its live video shopping operations to expand. Bambuser noted that the current shareholders had already agreed to sign a total of 52 million crowns.

So far, Bambuser has announced collaborations with some Nordic beauty and clothing companies for live stream shopping. It had the Monki award, a brand from the world’s second largest fashion retailer H & M, which aired on the service last year.

The company recently announced that it will partner with Italian online luxury fashion retailer LUISAVIAROMA. After announcing the partnership last week, Bambuser shares saw double-digit gains on the same day.

On Monday (January 20), Bambuser also announced that it was working with experts from China to receive strategic advice. This could signal the intention to enter the Chinese market, which loves the services offered by the company.

Facebook and Amazon have announced live stream purchasing features for their respective apps, and Snapchat is also in the game with a shopping feature.

