Ban on barbed collars on the Glasgow Show classified as “ridiculous”

A ban on barbed collars at Slipknots show in Glasgow this evening (January 18) has sparked outrage in the metal community.

The US metal band will perform at Hydro on their “We Are Not Your Kind” tour tonight, but before fans are there, check out a list of prohibited accessories that the venue has released.

Spiked collars, large belt buckles and large wallets are among the items of equipment. The full list of items includes: laser pointers, fireworks, candles, pipes and signs.

The organizers of the event, Cosa Nostra PR, have requested similar restrictions on previous performances, according to the BBC reports.

Donald MacLeod, the owner of the garage and cathouse rock clubs in Glasgow, who has worked with the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) for several years, called the move a “joke”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGNqvH9ykfA (/ embed)

He said: “We have never had any problems with such clothes. It is incredible. I have to admit I burst out laughing and thought it was a joke.

“I found that at Cathouse – an iconic institution – we had all kinds of dress codes, be it emo, gothic, heavy metal or hip hop. They all have a brand and an identity – nose rings or tattoos – and it’s probably that safest and friendliest club i ever had.

“Yes, there have been incidents, but people have been monitoring themselves and taking care of each other. We did a lot of shows of the same caliber as Nine Inch Nails in the SEC, and no one was thrown out, and there were no problems.

“There were more problems with Still Game and there were no high-heeled buckle boots. It is getting more and more combative in a darts game. “

He added, “I can’t see how ridiculous it is to tell people not to wear big boots to avoid fires.”

Slipknot perform live at the 3Arena in Dublin (Getty)

Hydro employees said the ban was consistent with similar restrictions at other UK venues during the band’s “We Are Not Your Kind” tour.

A spokesman for The SSE Hydro told the BBC: “We want everyone who attends an event here to have a pleasant experience.

“However, there are restrictions on the admissibility of the SSE Hydro and these can vary – this is related to the safety of all participants in events and the safety of the event location.”

Speaking to STV News, a fan said about the ban: “I know that the Hydro is usually safe, and that’s fair enough, but when you see it is belt buckles and purses, it’s 99 % of this is ideal for what people who go to this gig want to wear. “

She continued: “The boots I have for this are made of metal with spikes, they can not be worn. I had a leather jacket with spikes, I can not wear them. Spiked collar, can not wear them. Most outfits, many wearing these people are directly prohibited. “

Another fan said: “I think that’s pretty absurd, because when you think of rock and heavy music, a lot has to do with fashion – people express themselves through it.”

“So you’re stopping people’s faces, mostly because they’re at a gig.”

In the meantime, Corey Taylor of Slipknot has used streaming services to pay “less than a cent” in royalties.

In a new interview, the front man sought exploitative royalties and revealed how little the band received.

Watch the band kick off on the first night of their “We Are Not Your Kind” tour in Dublin.